Samsung launched a new service: repairing Galaxy smartphones by yourself should be easier

Samsung wants to make it easier for its users to repair Galaxy smartphones: as the group said in a press release announceWith the new service, users can now obtain tools, parts and instructions for repairs through the so-called Self-Repair Program.

For this one works with iFixit. This is a website that provides information on the best way to repair smartphones, laptops, and the like on your own. Since the connection only mentioned “Samsung Electronics USA” so far, it can be assumed that the service will only be available in the US, at least for now.

Apple also had a similar program last November with a “self-service fix.” announce.