Version 3.5.10 removes shadows in Cyberpunk 2077

The latest version 3.5.10 of Nvidia DLSS Ray Reconstruction, which ensures that lighting effects created using ray tracing can be accounted for in greater detail, could lead to a significant reduction in shadows and flicker in the action role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077. Even if relatively few remain From the ghostly images, the issue has not been completely resolved, according to the YouTuber Robbie Khan Proven.

Nvidia DLSS Rayconstruction and later version 3.5.10 is currently only available in Alan Wake 2, which also includes its latest update”nvngx_dlssd.dll“, in addition to the technical preview of Cyberpunk 2077.

DLSS Ray Reconstruction in upcoming games

While Alan Wake 2 natively supports ray tracing, an experimental Path Tracing Overdrive Mode should be enabled in Cyberpunk 2077. In addition to other games that, according to Nvidia, will support DLSS 3.5 including Ray Reconstruction in the near future, it is said Also that the potential Switch 2 has the ability to use the latest DLSS features.

