Nvidia DLSS 3.5 with Frame Generation and AMD FSR 3 have arrived in the air

Bethesda Game Studios’ space RPG Starfield, which is still highly debated by players, now has a previously announced Update 1.8.86 Now receives and supports the latest DLSS 3.5 AI upscaling from Nvidia including intermediate image frame generation and Nvidia Reflex. There is still no trace of the three competing AMD technologies FSR 3, Fluid Motion Frames and Anti-Lag+ and developers are still waiting for “later”.

DLSS 3 with frame generation, reflection and DLAA

Like the official ones Release notes Confirming, there will also be a mode with pure DLAA (“deep learning anti-aliasing”), which applies the DLSS-3 algorithm to the native resolution as an AI-powered anti-aliasing and provides the best possible image quality without any cross-sampling upscaling. With the exception of the new ray enhancement with DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction, which is currently only available in Alan Wake 2 and as a tech preview in Cyberpunk 2077, the entire feature set is provided by DLSS, while AMD’s FSR 3 including its own image averaging has been left out. AMD Fluid Motion Frames (“AFMF”).

Highlights update

Our latest update for Starfield is now available. Thank you to everyone who participated in the Steam beta and gave us feedback. We will continue to make improvements and changes to the game and greatly appreciate your great support.

Nvidia DLSS support

With this update, we’re introducing Nvidia DLSS support for our PC gamers. Compatible Nvidia graphics cards can now use DLSS Supersolution, Deep Learning Anti-aliasing (DLAA), Nvidia Reflex Low Latency, and DLSS Frame Generation.

Let them eat!

By popular demand, in-game food and drinks can now be taken if you find them in the area. So you can eat your pieces right away or save them for later – whatever you want.

The FSR 3 with Fluid Motion tires will come later

While Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling with Frame Generation technology is now making its way to Starfield, in-game players will have to wait for third-generation AMD FidelityFX Supersolution and the latest AMD Fluid Motion Frames (“AFMF”) image computing medium, which consists of a controversial exclusive technology partnership Very much between Bethesda and AMD.

Update 1.8.86 is a major product update

The update to version 1.8.86 is accompanied by major product maintenance, significantly improving Starfield in the areas of performance, stability, graphics, gameplay and missions. Here’s an overview of all the improvements.

















All improvements and bug fixes from update 1.8.86

Source: Bethesda





A major product update may now also help lift the space RPG game’s ratings on game distribution platform Steam, where they are now only ‘balanced’ and increasingly ‘negative’.

Also popular with PCGH readers: Steamed starfield: Reviews are no longer positive After more than two months, Bethesda’s space sci-fi game no longer has a positive rating on Steam.

