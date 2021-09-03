Venice threatens a strong rise in sea level

Archives – Climate and marine researchers are warning the Venice region of a sea level rise of more than one meter in the next few decades. Photo: Lapresse/Antio Marinoni/Lapresse via Zuma Press/dpa

She said that if climate change is not decisively slowed, an increase of up to 120 centimeters is possible by 2100. An increase of about 170 centimeters was calculated as an extreme scenario.

This is the result of the analyzes published this week in the journal Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences. Universities from Venice and Lecce in Apulia as well as the Italian Institute for Marine Research (ISMAR) participated in the project.

Scientists warn that sea-level rise as a result of climate change must be urgently taken into account in urban planning in Venice and other coastal locations.