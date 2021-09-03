Venice threatens a strong rise in sea level

Archives – Climate and marine researchers are warning the Venice region of a sea level rise of more than one meter in the next few decades. Photo: Lapresse/Antio Marinoni/Lapresse via Zuma Press/dpa
She said that if climate change is not decisively slowed, an increase of up to 120 centimeters is possible by 2100. An increase of about 170 centimeters was calculated as an extreme scenario.
This is the result of the analyzes published this week in the journal Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences. Universities from Venice and Lecce in Apulia as well as the Italian Institute for Marine Research (ISMAR) participated in the project.
Scientists warn that sea-level rise as a result of climate change must be urgently taken into account in urban planning in Venice and other coastal locations.
The monumental project “Mose”, in which mobile flood protection gates were erected at the three entrances to the port of Venice, is aimed at protecting Venice from flooding. According to scientists’ predictions, the barrier should remain closed for most of the year from 2075 to protect the city from the sea – which would have severe impacts on the environment and economy of the lake city.
