World

Eyeliner with kohl and red hair – the Taliban put on make-up

September 3, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/7

    The Taliban are heavily armed with insight: many Muslims wear make-up on their eyes.

  • 2/7

    Some Muslims use kohl to highlight their eyes.

  • 6/7

    In Afghanistan, the Taliban quickly seized power.

  • 7/7

    This Taliban fighter has red nails for whatever reason.

You know their long unkempt beards, and their grim looks when they take pictures with their captured arms. But the Taliban also has another side: they wear make-up!

Numerous photos show that young Islamists in particular focus their eyes on kohl. Kajal is a black eyeliner that is applied above and above the eyes under the eyes. Makes eyes look bigger.

READ  After offering to resign - Pope rejects Cardinal Marx's resignation - News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *