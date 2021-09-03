Eyeliner with kohl and red hair – the Taliban put on make-up

You know their long unkempt beards, and their grim looks when they take pictures with their captured arms. But the Taliban also has another side: they wear make-up!
Numerous photos show that young Islamists in particular focus their eyes on kohl. Kajal is a black eyeliner that is applied above and above the eyes under the eyes. Makes eyes look bigger.
Kajal is popular among Muslims, and they use it as a sign of religious devotion, especially during Ramadan. They do this primarily because, according to the Sunnah, the Prophet Muhammad (circa 570-632) is said to have applied kajal. He also recommended it to others because he believed that it was good for the eyes and eyesight.
Dyed hair and beard
There are also Taliban who dye their scalp and chin hair with henna “picture”Who is on site with a reporter in Afghanistan. In this way, too, they imitate the Prophet, who is said to have dyed his hair. Henna can be bought cheaply in Afghanistan.
The traditional dress of the Taliban. Salwar Kamiz is a combination of pants and a long shirt with plaid on the sides for more freedom of movement. A local version of the Islamic prayer cap (takke) is often worn as a headscarf in addition to the turban. Islamists also love the flags and coats of the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” on bands, hats, or as patches. (gf)
