January 16, 2024

USA 2024 Elections: News and background information on News Ticker – News

Jordan Lambert January 16, 2024 5 min read
US Elections 2024: News and background information


  • from First US Republican Primary around Presidential candidate Inside Iowa According to predictions candidate Donald Trump has emerged as the winner.
  • Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis has Second place Safer – far behind former President Donald Trump.
  • Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haleylanded on Third place.
  • The Congressional and Presidential Elections Find out in America On November 5, 2024. as Favorites He is currently the current president Joe Biden (Democrat) and former President Donald Trump (Republic).

Sources: Agencies and SRF

All about the 2024 US elections


Purana:

SRF

Elections held in the United States: Beginning in January 2024, primaries are being held in individual states. Congressional and Presidential elections will be held on November 5, 2024. Current news and background information can be found here US Election 2024.


Tagesschau, January 15, 2024, 7:30 pm

