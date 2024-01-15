The deaths of five migrants trying to cross the freezing English Channel in an overloaded boat raises fresh questions about how French and British authorities are handling the migration crisis.

The mayor of Pas-de-Calais took to social media to accuse human traffickers of putting migrants' lives at risk. London and Paris must settle for Le Portel mayor.

“We mayors are very desperate,” said Mayor Oliver Barberin. “We are there to supervise everything, to provide clothing, to show communal and national solidarity, but beyond that we are absolutely powerless. I think a solution must be found between France and England.”

According to the Boulogne-sur-Mer public prosecutor's office, around 15 people were already on board when others joined them in the open sea. The boat overturned due to waves and surge. The French lifeboat “L'Abeille Normandie” managed to save 32 people.

In an interview with American television networks on Sunday, Pope Francis insisted that migrants, who are often treated as commodities, should not face closed doors, especially in countries where workers are needed.