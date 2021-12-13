The Value of Palletizing Robot in Efficient Production

Today’s manufacturing and distribution facilities are under constant pressure to improve efficiency, throughput, and agility. Consequently, many companies are turning to robotics to help meet these demands. Robots can automate monotonous, dangerous, or complex tasks for humans to do. They also can be programmed to handle a variety of tasks, making them adaptable to changing production needs.

In many industrial settings, workers struggle with stacking and organizing products on pallets. The process is repetitive, labor-intensive, and sometimes dangerous. In addition, working on a forklift or standing in one place for long periods and lifting heavy loads contribute to musculoskeletal disorders. A palletizing robot can help improve efficiency in a workplace by taking on the task of stacking and organizing products on pallets. The robot can free up workers to perform less hazardous or repetitive tasks.

Benefits of Palletizing Robots

The use of palletizing robots can improve workplace efficiency in many ways:

It reduces or eliminates the need for workers to perform tasks that are hazardous or repetitive.

It reduces the time to distribute and repalletize.

The robot decreases the chance of human error and makes product handling more efficient.

Palletizing robots can improve warehouse safety by reducing injuries and eliminating manual stacking.

Palletizing robot is a part of the collaborative robots or cobots that are increasingly being implemented in industrial settings to work alongside humans.

What to Consider When Choosing the Right Palletizing Robot

When choosing the right palletizing robot for your business, consider some of the following factors:

The weight capacity you require for your robots depends on the products you are palletizing. For example, a robot that moves heavy products for long distances might require a higher weight capacity. In contrast, a robot palletizing small boxes for short distances would typically require lower weight capacity. A robot with a high degree of flexibility can handle mixed loads with varying weights and sizes.

A robot’s reach will determine the maximum distance between the vertical column and horizontal beam along with the product in question. The robot’s reach is typically the axes from the center of the base to the coupling in the end effector. A robot with a standard reach will suit your needs just fine for most applications. However, if you have low ceilings or unique work-cell geometry, consider a small-footprint robot to fit in the available space you have.

The direction of travel for palletizing robots will vary depending on the production and how many orders you receive. For example, if your production runs are sequential, a palletizing robot with single-direction travel and a strafing mechanism would be appropriate. In contrast, if your products are not sequential, you might want to consider a palletizing robot that can travel in two different directions. In addition, Palletizing robots typically come equipped with varying axis configurations.

If your production lines are low volume with short cycle times, then you might want to consider a robot with quick-change tooling. The robot will allow you to quickly and easily change the end effector depending on the product you are palletizing. With a wide variety of end effectors to choose from, you can find the right tool for the job.

Regarding the final assembly of the pallet, there are a few different options to consider. A palletizing robot can be fitted with either a conveyor belt or a turntable to move the product into place. If your products are heavy and you need the robot to apply force to the pallet for stability, then you might want to consider a robot fitted with a conveyor belt. On the other hand, if the products are light and do not need stabilization, a turntable would be better.

The Flexibility of Palletizing Robots

A palletizing robot is flexible and can handle product size, weight, and dimensions variations. Its flexibility allows manufacturers to use the same equipment for different products without making special adjustments or coding changes.

For example, Palletizing robots typically come with sensors that allow them to identify the shape and size of products, as well as the location of the pallet. They can then quickly and efficiently stack products in an organized manner. The system’s flexibility also means that companies can quickly adapt to changes in demand, which is crucial in a dynamic industry that is constantly evolving.

Palletizers require simple floor spaces than other automation solutions. As a result, you can implement it in existing systems with minimal cost, which is essential for industrial manufacturers operating on thin margins.

In food distribution, robotics helps manipulate units such as crates and bowls. The use of palletizing robots in the food industry has helped to improve the accuracy, speed, and flexibility of many production processes. As the needs continue to change, robotics will likely play an even more critical role in the future of food distribution. As such, robots are much more precise than humans when moving and stacking these units. As a result, Palletizing robots are the most common robots in food distribution.

However, the achievement of desired flexibility has come at a high price tag and with considerable complexity. The challenge has been to configure the machines to change over quickly from one product to the next and be flexible enough to handle high product variety.

Conclusion

Palletizing robots are very versatile machines that can be programmed to work with various product sizes, shapes, and weights. They are often used in food distribution and require simple floor space. Palletizing robots provide a significant cost reduction over manual labor and can work for long periods without the need for breaks.

No matter what industry you are in, palletizing robots have the potential to improve your bottom line. By automating the process of palletizing, you can reduce labor costs, improve quality and consistency, and increase throughput. When choosing the right palletizing robot for your business, consider the size and weight of the product, the direction of travel, and your volume of production. Given a variety of robots to choose from, you are sure to find one that meets your specific needs.