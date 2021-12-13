Canada’s Young Star Makes History – Hockey-News.info

Participate tweet Participate Participate email

Many NHL stars today represented their country at a young age in the prestigious “World Juniors”. A potential future star joins the elite circle: before him, only six maple leafs at the age of 16 represented their country in championship competitions.

This elite list so far includes Conor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Jay Baumeister, Jason Spiza, Wayne Gretsky and Eric Lindros. When Conor Bedard joins Canada on December 26, he will be only the seventh player to wear a maple leaf jersey at the age of 16.

Bedard is the top pick for the NHL Entry Draft 2023 and is currently in his second season in the Western Hockey League (WHL), having collected 24 points in as many games for the Regina Pats. In addition to Beddard, the first presumptive public draft of the NHL Entry Draft 2022 for Canada will also go into the medal hunt. Shane Wright has had a great season so far with 30 points in 22 games with Kingston Frontenac.

Team Austria will meet one of the gold-medal favorites on December 28, and Germany will open the tournament with a match against Finland at Stefanitz. On New Year’s Eve, there will be a big showdown between the Austrian cracks and the choice of DEB.

www.hockey-news.info, Bild: Keith Hershmiller / WHL















