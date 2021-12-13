Comparison: Daimler achieves comparison of diesel operations in Canada | newsletter

Posts in this article Indications in this article

In Canada, protracted legal controversies in comparison can now be avoided by the fact that the Stuttgart group pays about 250 million Canadian dollars (175 million euros), the DAX group announced Friday evening in Stuttgart. The agreement includes about 83,000 Mercedes diesel cars. The settlement has not been approved by the courts in Canada. With the cash payment, Daimler is getting a class action lawsuit by Canadian consumers out of the way, which includes Mercedes-Benz diesel cars from the 2009 to 2016 model year and Sprinter light diesel commercial vehicles from the years 2010 to 2016.

Daimler continues to deny the main claims of the plaintiffs and wants to avoid legal and financial risks by paying the money. Daimler had already compared itself to prosecutors and authorities before, including in the US, when the company agreed to pay more than $2 billion last fall to settle civil law fines from the US Department of Justice and class-action lawsuits from car owners, among other things. Other to be folded. In Germany, the Stuttgart Public Prosecutor imposed a budget of about 870 million euros in the diesel case two years ago due to negligence in the performance of supervisory duties.

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX)

