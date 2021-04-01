United Kingdom: Boris Johnson’s advisor resigns over racism report row

Samuel Casumo, an advisor to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on racism issues, has announced his resignation. Downing Street was announced on Thursday.
The day before, a report commissioned by the government by the Committee to Combat Racism and Ethnic Inequality (CRED), which does not see any structural racism in British society, was published.
A government spokesman confirmed Kasumo’s resignation from his post in May, but stressed that the decision had nothing to do with the release of the center’s report. The Committee on Racism and Racial Inequality (CRED) was created just last year after the Black Lives Matter protests.
The report “appears to glorify slavery”
The 264-page report caused outrage in the UK. He describes that although prejudice persists in the country, it is not “institutionalized racist”. Johnson said the paper would help educate politicians “of the true nature of barriers and discrimination that minorities undoubtedly feel.” “There are very serious problems related to racism in our society that we need to address,” he added.
Opposition Labor Party spokeswoman Marsha de Cordova said Casumo’s exit speaks volumes, although the government denies it is linked to the report. She said the report “appears to glorify slavery and imply the absence of institutionalized racism, despite evidence to the contrary.”