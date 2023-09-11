US Open 2023: Djokovic defeats Medvedev in final and extends record with 24th Grand Slam title

A victory for the history books, a title forever: Novak Djokovic won the US Open in New York and equaled a 50-year-old record under the eyes of many pop and movie stars.

The insatiable Serb defeated Russian Daniil Medvedev 6:3, 7:6 (7:5), 6:3 in the final and celebrated his 24th Grand Slam victory. Thus, Djokovic joined Australian player Margaret Court, who had held this record alone since 1973.

“This means the world to me. I never imagined talking about 24 Grand Slams. Last year I realized I had a chance to make history,” Djokovic said.

After 3:17 hours, Djokovic converted the first match point and hugged his daughter, Tara. Then his path led him to his wife, Jelena, and his parents, Srdjan and Dijana. During this historic success he reached his physical limits, but he dominated Medvedev with all his experience. Djokovic reached his 36th Grand Slam final: a record one.

Djokovic misses the Grand Slam again

Australia, Paris, New York: Djokovic has won three of the four biggest tennis tournaments in the world this year. All he was missing from the Grand Slam schedule, this historic mission in professional tennis, was winning the final at Wimbledon.

Djokovic had already come close to the rare feat, last achieved by Rod Laver in 1969: in 2021, Medvedev prevented the winning streak from ending in New York. Now revenge in style: from the first rally, Djokovic left no doubt about his irrepressible will to win.

He thus strengthened his exceptional position, which is now reflected again in the world rankings: Djokovic replaces Alcaraz at number one and extends his record to 390 weeks at the top. He pocketed $3 million for the win, increasing his career prize money to $175 million — a superlative sum, of course. See also Show jumper Thieme does well in Florida

Novak Djokovic celebrates his 24th Grand Slam title at US Open 2023 Image credit: Getty Images

Medvedev looks fresher, and Djokovic scores

Nearly 25,000 tennis fans at the giant Arthur Ashe Arena, including stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman and Justin Timberlake, were anticipating a thrilling match. After all, Medvedev disappointed Alcaraz’s magic and reminded the American crowd with a three-set win in 2021.

But this time Djokovic found solutions, even if Medvedev seemed more active and won the longer matches.

At sportdeutschland.tv, Boris Becker admired Djokovic’s serving and shooting qualities and was concerned about his former protégé’s fitness. “He’s really tired today,” Becker said. “The net attacks speak volumes.” In fact, Djokovic stumbled, made a point save and saved himself in a tiebreaker, one of his many specialties.

Son Stefan shuffled restlessly in his chair inside the box, but Dad had a plan and the crowd supported him. Two and a half hours later, Djokovic took a 2-0 lead and Medvedev called up his physiotherapist.