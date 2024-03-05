March 5, 2024

The British bid to host the Tour de France Grand Départ in 2026 has been abandoned

Eileen Curry March 5, 2024 2 min read

A British bid to host the Grand Departure of the 2026 Tour de France has been abandoned after UK Sport confirmed that the pursuit of the world's biggest cycling race has been downgraded to just an “opportunity” in 2027.

Simon Morton, deputy chief executive at UK Sport, said: “We are not actively seeking to host (the Tour) in 2026.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

News from the NHL – Devils fire coach Roof – Josey Award – Sports

March 5, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Biathlon World Cup 2023/24: End of the season in Canada! All sprint, quest and team start results from Canmore

March 5, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

TNT Sports is set to welcome international rugby matches in the autumn – including England's delicious clashes with Australia, South Africa and New Zealand

March 4, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

The British bid to host the Tour de France Grand Départ in 2026 has been abandoned

March 5, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

A new generation of rescuers: US channel Fox picks up a remake of Baywatch

March 5, 2024 Ulva Robson
3 min read

100 companies offer a permanent four-day week

March 5, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

The Arctic may become ice-free in September from 2035 – Climate

March 5, 2024 Faye Stephens