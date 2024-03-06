More sports news – Students unlucky in another round – Sports

March 6, 2024

Eileen Curry March 6, 2024 5 min read
Schaffhausen Odin Thor Rickardsson.

Fresh Focus/Martin Meinberger (archive)

Handball: Teams in the Round of 16

Kadeten Schaffhausen's team escaped from the main round of the Europa League only by luck. The Swiss champion lost to Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia) 21:24, but still qualified for the round of 16. After 27:24 of the first leg, the Serbs equalized the score in the second leg. However, since the students had a 5-goal better goal difference overall after the end of the main round, they stuck their heads out of the loop. Therefore, after the fourth and final match of the main round of the second highest level of the European Cup, the Schaffhausen team is in third place in the group.

Floorball: Switzerland's opponents in the World Cup are well-known

The Swiss national floorball team will face the Czech Republic, Germany and Norway in Group A at the World Cup in Malmö (Sweden), which takes place from December 7 to 15. The Czech Republic, which occupies second place in the world rankings behind host Sweden, is considered the strongest competitor on paper. In the last World Cup finals in Zurich and Winterthur, the Swiss lost 3:11 in the semi-finals to the eventual runner-up. However, Switzerland has never lost to Germany (13) and Norway (28).



