March 5, 2024

News from the NHL – Devils fire coach Roof – Josey Award – Sports

Eileen Curry March 5, 2024
He must leave office

Lindy Ruff.

Imago Photos/USA Today Network

Don't call the Devils coach anymore

The New Jersey Devils fired head coach Lindy Ruff on Monday. The team, which includes Swiss Nico Hischier, Timo Mayer, Jonas Siegenthaler and Akira Schmid, is training temporarily under assistant coach Travis Green. The Devils have lost five of their last seven games and are gradually losing sight of the playoffs. Ruff, 64, was in his fourth season as coach of New Jersey. Last year the Devils made it to the second round of the playoffs.

Josie voted player of the week

Roman Josi was named NHL Player of the Week last week for his recent accomplishments. The Nashville Predators captain scored seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) in three games during that period. Josi, who has 61 scoring points after 62 games of the current NHL season, was named the “First Star” last week ahead of Florida defenseman Brandon Montour (6 points in 3 games) and Winnipeg forward Josh Morrissey (7 points in 4 games). ). ).



