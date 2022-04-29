International Football News – Klopp stays with Liverpool until 2026 – Barcelona must move – Sports

England: Klopp does not end in 2024

Jurgen Klopp has extended his contract with Liverpool until 2026. “I will stay for another two years,” the 54-year-old said in a video to the Reds. Klopp ruled out the extension just a few weeks ago. “My plan is that I’ll stay until 2024, and then it will be: Thank you very much,” he said. The German has been on the sidelines at Liverpool since October 2015 and won the Champions League in 2019 and the English Championship in 2020, among others.

Spain: Camp Nou is being reconfigured

In the 2023/24 season, Barcelona will play their home matches at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium. As the club announced on Thursday, the city council has given its approval to begin renovation work at the Camp Nou after the end of the season. For the upcoming season, this has no effect on the game, the spectator capacity can be used almost completely. In the 2024/25 season, Barcelona can return to the Camp Nou, but due to the construction work, the capacity for spectators is only 50 percent.



