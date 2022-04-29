2026 in USA, Canada and Mexico: FIFA President Infantino visits World Cup host Mexico



Four years before the 2026 World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited co-host Mexico.

“Preparations for the 2026 World Cup have begun. I will no longer be in my position, but by the time we leave we will help support the joy of the people and individuals. Sports Promotion, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter after meeting Infantino.

The FIFA President also met with the President of the Mexican Football Federation, Yon de Luisa, and visited the legendary Aztec Stadium in Mexico City. There he was joined by the owner of the sports facility and head of television giant Televisa, Emilio Azcárraga. The stadium hosted the 1970 and 1986 World Cup Finals. The Aztec Stadium is currently being renovated to host the 2026 World Cup.

for the first time world Cup of football Held in three countries in 2026: United States of AmericaCanada and Mexico. In addition, 48 teams will participate instead of the previous 32 teams. From the quarter-finals, all matches will be played in the United States.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220429-99-90199 / 2 (dpa)