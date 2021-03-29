Bayern Munich: Absence of many national players – Hansi Flick’s tough task ahead of Leipzig

Munich – Bayern Munich began preparing for the first match in the German Bundesliga on Saturday night. In five days, there will be a possible Initial Championship duel in Leipzig (6.30pm, in Sky and in the AZ live bar).

Munich is currently four points ahead of the Saxons, and they could take a big step towards a ninth consecutive title. “We need all the players in the game against Leipzig,” Hansi Flick recently confirmed.

Flick misses six German players

At the moment, however, only half of the squad has Bayern coach Säbener Straße. A number of national players are currently doing international tours and some of them have important matches ahead of them.

So the German Football Association has to play against North Macedonia in Duisburg in the World Cup Qualifiers (8.45pm) on Wednesday evening. Despite Niklas Sule leaving the national team early due to muscle problems in order to prepare for the first match in Munich, Bayern Munich still has the most bloc in the DFB. With Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Jamel Musiala and Manuel Neuer, Flick currently has lost six German players.

Flick only stays on Friday with the entire squad

The Bavarian French are currently traveling in Europe. Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman and Benjamin Pavard, like their German colleagues, have a game to play. The defending champion concludes the week of their international match on Wednesday (8.45 pm) in Sarajevo against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In addition to David Alaba, who will meet Austria and Denmark in Vienna on Wednesday (8.45 pm), Alfonso Davis will also face Canada against the Cayman Islands on Monday night (10 pm). With most Bayern pros still working for their national teams until midweek, Flick (with a renewal day) only has Friday with the entire squad to prepare for the Bundesliga strike.

It is possible that Robert Lewandowski will come out against Leipzig

Robert Lewandowski is likely to be absent from the Saxons: The world footballer returned prematurely from the Polish national team on Monday because he suffered a ligament injury against Andorra. So he may not be Bayern’s best goalscorer available in Leipzig – a major setback for Bayern in the championship battle!

A little consolation for Flick and Co: Julian Nagelsmann’s squad will only be available again this weekend. Lucas Klostermann (Germany), Marcel Sabitzer (Austria), Joseph Poulsen (Denmark), Peter Goulasay and Willie Urban (both Hungarian), Danny Olmo (Spain) and Emil Forsberg (Sweden) will play international matches on Wednesday evening.