Biathlon World Cup 2023/24: End of the season in Canada! All sprint, quest and team start results from Canmore

For the biathlon stars, the 2023/24 World Cup season comes to an end in Canada. You can read about how women and men performed in winter sports in Canmore from March 14-17 with all the results here.

The international biathlon elite will compete in the season finals of the World Cup Sprint, Mass Start and Pursuit event from March 14-17, 2024 in Canmore, Canada. Photo: Image Alliance/DPA | Jeff McIntosh

Created by Claudia Lowe March 4, 2024 at 6:36 pm

The current Biathlon World Cup season for winter sports stars abroad is coming to an end: according to the season calendar, women and men will head to Canmore in Canada for the last time this season, where another challenging biathlon will take place from March 14 to 17, 2024 – competitions are on the agenda.

All information about the 2023/24 Biathlon World Cup can be found here at a glance

Biathlon World Cup 2023/24: women's and men's winter sports will be in Canmore (Canada)

The final stage of the classification period for the 2023/24 World Cup takes the biathlon stars to Canmore in Canada, where the women will compete in the 7.5km sprint and 10km pursuit as well as the 12.5km mass start. For biathlon men, the sprint over 10 km, the pursuit over 12.5 km as well as the mass start over 15 km are on the competition schedule. The following overview reveals when the competition will take place.

Biathlon World Cup 2023/24: winter sports event schedule in Canmore (Canada)

date Start (CET) discipline

Thursday, March 14, 2024 5:40 pm – Women's speed race for a distance of more than 7.5 kilometers

Friday, March 15, 2024 5:40 pm – 10 km race for men

Saturday, March 16, 2024 6:10 pm Women's pursuit over 105 kilometers

Saturday, March 16, 2024 10:10 pm Men's pursuit of 12.5 kilometers

Sunday, March 17, 2024 6:10 pm The women's mass start is at a distance of 12.55 km

Sunday, March 17, 2024 10:20 pm The men's block starts with a distance of more than 15 kilometers



2023/24 Biathlon World Cup in Canmore: A quick look at all the results for women and men from Canada

You can find out how the men and women of biathlon performed at the World Cup in Canmore from March 14-17, 2024 with all competition results from the USA here in our winter sports overview.

loc/news.de/dpa