TNT Sports is set to welcome international rugby matches in the autumn – including England's delicious clashes with Australia, South Africa and New Zealand

Written by Matt Hughes
11:48 04 March 2024, updated 11:48 04 March 2024
- The deal would strengthen TNT's position as the country's pre-eminent rugby broadcaster
- The Southern Hemisphere heavyweights will face England, Ireland and France
- It is the last standalone rights deal before the launch of the Tournament of Nations
TNT Sports is close to securing a two-year contract to broadcast the Autumn International in the latest standalone deal before the mega auction of TV rights for the New Nations Championship and Six Nations from 2026.
It is understood negotiations are at an advanced stage on a deal that would give TNT some tasty fixtures later this year, with England welcoming Australia, South Africa and New Zealand to Twickenham and the All Blacks also set to play Ireland and France.
The last three series of the Autumn International Championships have been broadcast live by Amazon Prime, which first acquired the rights to games played behind closed doors during the 2020 coronavirus lockdown before renewal for 2021 and 2022, but the streaming service is not thought to be bidding this year. the time.
TNT's successful bid would cement its position as the pre-eminent rugby broadcaster in this country, as it is also in talks to extend its contract with Premier League Rugby for a further three years.
The Six Nations began selling the television rights to the Autumn International Championship en masse in 2019 in a bid to secure bigger deals.
The 2024 and 2025 series will be the last in its current format as World Rugby has approved plans to create a new 12-team global league in 2026, with matches being played in the current international windows of July and autumn.
The Six Nations confederations plan to sell their television rights to the new Nations Championship with the same Six Nations auction process from 2026, although there will be different packages on offer, and the two competitions may end up being broadcast on separate channels.
BBC Sport and ITV currently share the live rights to the Six Nations and are expected to make strong bids when the new tender is released next year.
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Leverkusen continues to lead the league – Manchester City wins the derby
The former Manchester United star reveals the 'secret airport' that only UK footballers can use
Gut-Behrami comes second in Kvitfjell and extends his World Cup lead