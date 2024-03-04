TNT Sports is set to welcome international rugby matches in the autumn – including England's delicious clashes with Australia, South Africa and New Zealand

Written by Matt Hughes





The deal would strengthen TNT's position as the country's pre-eminent rugby broadcaster

The Southern Hemisphere heavyweights will face England, Ireland and France

It is the last standalone rights deal before the launch of the Tournament of Nations

TNT Sports is close to securing a two-year contract to broadcast the Autumn International in the latest standalone deal before the mega auction of TV rights for the New Nations Championship and Six Nations from 2026.

It is understood negotiations are at an advanced stage on a deal that would give TNT some tasty fixtures later this year, with England welcoming Australia, South Africa and New Zealand to Twickenham and the All Blacks also set to play Ireland and France.

The last three series of the Autumn International Championships have been broadcast live by Amazon Prime, which first acquired the rights to games played behind closed doors during the 2020 coronavirus lockdown before renewal for 2021 and 2022, but the streaming service is not thought to be bidding this year. the time.

TNT's successful bid would cement its position as the pre-eminent rugby broadcaster in this country, as it is also in talks to extend its contract with Premier League Rugby for a further three years.

The Six Nations began selling the television rights to the Autumn International Championship en masse in 2019 in a bid to secure bigger deals.

TNT Sports has announced broadcast rights to the Autumn International Rugby Championships over the next two years with highlights for 2024 including the England v South Africa match

England are also scheduled to face the All Blacks this autumn at Twickenham in another selection Test

The 2024 and 2025 series will be the last in its current format as World Rugby has approved plans to create a new 12-team global league in 2026, with matches being played in the current international windows of July and autumn.

The Six Nations confederations plan to sell their television rights to the new Nations Championship with the same Six Nations auction process from 2026, although there will be different packages on offer, and the two competitions may end up being broadcast on separate channels.

BBC Sport and ITV currently share the live rights to the Six Nations and are expected to make strong bids when the new tender is released next year.