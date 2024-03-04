Leverkusen continues to lead the league – Manchester City wins the derby

Lucky scorer: Jérémy Frimpong (M) shot Leverkusen in front in Cologne.Image: Cornerstone

Bundesliga

Cologne – Leverkusen 0:2

The German League leaders also won the derby over Cologne and widened the gap with pursuers Bayern, who did not exceed a draw in Freiburg on Friday, to ten points. Jeremy Frimpong scored Leverkusen's first goal in the 38th minute. At that point, Xabi Alonso's side had already been playing in the majority for more than 20 minutes after Jan Thielemann was sent off with a red card for a dangerous foul on Granit Xhaka. In the second half, Alejandro Grimaldo scored the final score.

1. FC Köln – Bayer Leverkusen 0:2 (0:1).

Portals: 37. Frimpong 0-1. 73. Grimaldo 0:2.

comments: 14. Red card against Thielmann (1. Colin, serious foul). Bayer Leverkusen with Xhaka (up to 82).

Hoffenheim – Bremen 2:1

Suddenly TSG Hoffenheim was back on form. After eight games without a win and only one win in their last 13 league matches, Pellegrino Matarazzo's side won two in a row for the first time since September. After beating Dortmund 3-2, Hoffenheim also beat its direct competitor Bremen. The match winner again was Maximilian Pierre, who scored twice, like last week.

Four goals in the last two games: Maximilian Pierre is in great form.Image: www.imago-images.de

Hoffenheim – Werder Bremen 2:1 (2:0).

25,000 spectators.

Portals: 8. Pierre 1-0. 44. Pierre 2-0. 92. Alvero 2:1.

comments: 73. Yellow-red card against Poulter (Hoffenheim).

Premier League

Manchester City – Manchester United 3-1

Manchester City wins the derby over its city rivals. However, City found it much more difficult than in the 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the first half of the season. Despite a significant increase in chances and nearly 75 percent possession in the first half, Manchester City went into the break one goal down. That was thanks to the hammer of Marcus Rashford, who gave the Red Devils the lead with a shot that crashed under the crossbar.

But in the second half, Pep Guardiola's side kept up the pressure and were rewarded for their effort. First, Phil Foden equalized with a goal no less impressive than Rashford's, then immediately doubled the lead. Erling Haaland made the decision in stoppage time. This means the Skyblues remain close behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League.

Manchester City – Manchester United 3:1 (0:1).

Portals: 8. Rashford 0-1. 56. Foden 1: 1. 80. Foden 2: 1. 91. Haaland 3: 1.

comments: Manchester City without Akanji.

Burnley 0-2 Bournemouth

Burnley, in which Nati striker Zaki Amdouni entered after more than an hour, had been waiting for victory for ten matches. The 2-0 defeat against Bournemouth was the fourth defeat in a row. This means that coach Vincent Kompany's team needs a great effort in the remaining eleven rounds in order to stay in the league. The Savings Bank is already eleven points away.

Things will be tough for his team: Burnley coach Vincent Kompany.Image: www.imago-images.de

Burnley – Bournemouth 0:2 (0:1).

Portals: 13. Kluivert 0:1. 88. Semenyu 0:2.

comments: Burnley with Al-Amdouni (from 69th place).

Series A

Atalanta Bergamo – Bologna 1:2

For the sixth time in a row, Bologna emerges victorious in the Italian League. Thanks to the 2-1 victory over Atalanta Bergamo, the team of the famous coach Thiago Motta maintained a four-point gap in fifth place and remains in the race for the Champions League qualifying places. After Adam Lookman's opening goal for Bergamo, penalties from Joshua Zirkzee and Lewis Ferguson turned things around for the visitors in the second half.

Once again, Motta relied on several Swiss, among others. While Remo Freuler, who played at Bergamo for six years, and Dan Ndoye were brought in from the start, Michel Aebischer was replaced only once.

Atalanta Bergamo – Bologna 1:2 (1:0)

Portals: 28. Lookman 1-0. Circus 57 1:1. 61. Ferguson 1:2.

comments: Bologna with Freuler and Ndoye (up to 87th place) and Abisher (up from 87th place).

Napoli – Juventus 2:1

Respectable success for Napoli: The Italian champions, who have been disappointing this season, won 2-1 at home to Juventus in Turin. The decision came late: Giacomo Raspadori scored the 2-1 winner in the 88th minute after Federico Chiesa had equalized for Juve just seven minutes earlier.

Napoli narrowly defeated Juventus at home.Image: Cornerstone

Napoli – Juventus Torino 2:1 (1:0)

Portals: 42. Kvaracheliya 1-0. 81. Chiesa 1: 1. 88. Raspadori 2: 1.

comments: 88. Osimhen (Napoli) misses a penalty kick (Raspadori scores on goal).

La Liga

Atletico Madrid – Betis Sevilla 2-1

After just one win in its last seven matches in all competitions, Atletico Madrid celebrated an important win over Sevilla's Betis in the battle for fourth place at home. Despite leading 2-0 in the first half, the hosts were forced to shudder once again. William Carvalho scored the next goal after the hour mark, after Rui Silva had given the Madridistas the lead with an own goal from Alvaro Morata. In the end, Atletico won 2-1, and Morata's missed penalty kick was not fatal to coach Diego Simeone's team.

Atletico Madrid – Betis Sevilla 2:1 (2:0)

Portals: 8. Silva (own goal) 1-0. 44. Morata 2-0. 62. Carvalho 2:1.

comments: 28. Morata (Atletico) misses a penalty kick.

Bilbao – Barcelona 0-0

French League 1

Toulouse – Nice 2-1

OGC Nice suffered a heavy defeat in the fight for Champions League qualifying places. Coach Jordan Lutomba's team, who was on the field until the 77th minute, lost 2-1 in Toulouse despite leading. This means that Nice loses the fourth place that qualifies it to qualify for the first division to Lille, who won in Reims on Saturday. For the home team, captain Vincent Cerro played the full distance.

Toulouse – OGC Nice 2:1 (0:1)

Portals: 8. iMovie 0:1. 65. Dalinga 1-1. 69. Gboho 2:1.

comments: Toulouse with Ciro. Nice with Lutumba (up to 77th).

Montpellier – Strasbourg 2:2 (0:0).

Portals: 47. Diarra (penalty kick) 0:1. 71. Nur al-Din 1: 1. 83. Imiga 1: 2. 87. Nur al-Din 2: 2.

comments: Montpellier is without Hefti (substitute) and Omrajic (injured).

Nantes – Metz 0:2 (0:0).

Portals: 58. Mikautadze (penalty kick) 0.1. 60. Book of Numbers 0:2.

comments: Nantes without Comert (alternative).

Rennes – Lorient 1:2 (0:0).

Portals: 59. Bamba 0:1. 90. Karroubi 0:2. 94. Al-Juwayri 1:2.

comments: Rennes without Ryder (injured). Lorient with Mvogo. (NI/DAP)