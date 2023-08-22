A woman coach of the men’s national team? Wegman could create something historic

england – I just started with English Vice world champion in the women’s national football teamHowever, this is not the only success achieved by Sarina Wegman (53 years old). The Dutchwoman’s victories are drawing interest from other teams, and could make her the first woman to coach a men’s national team!

Sarina Wegman, 53, is the best coach in the world three times – but that’s not the end of it. © Frank Fife/AFP

Wegman already impressed as a player who won several Dutch championships and cups, but as a coach her star rose: in Dutch club football, she collected trophies and cups again before being selected for the Oranje women’s national team. There she started a crazy streak: since 2017 she has reached every final of the Women’s World Championship and European Championship! And in 2017 she won the European Championship with the Netherlands and lost to the USA only in the final of the 2019 World Cup. In 2021, she moved to the England national team and also won the European Championship with this team right away, and the result of the just-ended World Cup final is known. international football

No turning back Greenwood: ManUnited has finally broken away from the pro issue! After the resignation of national coach Vlatko Andonovski (46), the United States already tried to lure Wegman to the United States, but Wegman refused – she was happy in England, had a contract until 2025 and no plans to leave the Lionesses. Would it be different if the men’s national team were knocked out?

Two men’s national teams are interested in Sarina Wegman



And with the England women’s national football team, Sarina Wegman, 53, won the European Championship in 2022 and reached the World Cup final in 2023. © Patrick Hamilton / AFP

again telegraph And she reported that officials in the Dutch Football Association are considering Wijman to succeed men’s coach Ronald Koeman (60 years old), and if the coach of the orange national team leaves, she will “certainly” enter the shortlist of candidates. But that’s not all: the 53-year-old could also be an option as coach of the men’s national team in her current sporting homeland of England! “They always say he’s the best man for the job or the best Englishman. Why does he have to be a man? I think our answer is always, he’s the best person for it,” FA chairman Mark Bullingham said at a media briefing on Thursday. the job’.” international football

Investigations and change the failed city! The next betting scandal in England? For Sarina Wegman, that means: “If at some point in the future she decides to go in a different direction, I think she’s totally capable of it. It’s about the best person for the job, and if that best person is the woman she is, why not?”

Sarina Wegman coach of the men’s national team? She has many defenders

