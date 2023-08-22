Live on SRF – Day 4 at the World Athletics Championships – Program – Sport

Posted on by Eileen Curry
Live on SRF – Day 4 at the World Athletics Championships


when? Any Swiss athletes? What? The fourth day at the World Championships in Budapest holds 4 decisions. We have the exact details and schedule.

Required on the fourth day of the World Cup

Detaje Kambunji.

Tuesday 22 August

  • Evening session, for example 6:30 p.m Directly on SRF Zwei and in the Sport app
time discipline Swiss beginners
Decisions (4)

7:58 p.m

high jump men

8:20 p.m

Discus throwing

9:31 p.m

1500m women

9:42 p.m

3000 meters men
Preliminary decisions

6:40 p.m

100m hurdles for women
As temperatures rise

Detaje Kambunji

7:20 p.m

800m men
As temperatures rise

8:25 p.m

400m hurdles for women
Semi-finals

9:00 pm

400m men
Semi-finals


