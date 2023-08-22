Live on SRF – Day 4 at the World Athletics Championships – Program – Sport – SRF



Contents when? Any Swiss athletes? What? The fourth day at the World Championships in Budapest holds 4 decisions. We have the exact details and schedule. legend: Required on the fourth day of the World Cup

Detaje Kambunji.

imago pictures/beautiful sports

Tuesday 22 August Evening session, for example 6:30 p.m Directly on SRF Zwei and in the Sport app time discipline Swiss beginners Decisions (4) 7:58 p.m high jump men 8:20 p.m Discus throwing 9:31 p.m 1500m women 9:42 p.m 3000 meters men Preliminary decisions 6:40 p.m 100m hurdles for women

As temperatures rise Detaje Kambunji 7:20 p.m 800m men

As temperatures rise 8:25 p.m 400m hurdles for women

Semi-finals 9:00 pm 400m men

Semi-finals

SRF 2, SportLife, Aug. 20, 2023, 9:25 am; SRF

