A man wins women’s weightlifting. He outperforms his competitors by more than 95 kg in squats, bench presses and deadlifts

Posted on by Eileen Curry

male strength athlete who identifies as a woman, Participate in the Western Canada Championship 2023 Canadian Weightlifting Federation: Anne Andres, 40, continues to win the women’s category.

The day before yesterday, he – or she – competed in the “Unequipped Parameters” category. On the three main lifts – squat, bench press and deadlift – Andres outspent the best women by more than 95 kilograms in the overall weight performance.

This performance would have given him or her superior status among men, yes, if he or she had competed in the men’s category.

Canadian weightlifting introduced a controversial self-identification rule allowing men to compete in women’s competitions.

Critics say it is unfair to allow men to work with women. The association justifies the decision with an inclusive policy.

