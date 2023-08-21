A man wins women’s weightlifting. He outperforms his competitors by more than 95 kg in squats, bench presses and deadlifts

male strength athlete who identifies as a woman, Participate in the Western Canada Championship 2023 Canadian Weightlifting Federation: Anne Andres, 40, continues to win the women’s category.
The day before yesterday, he – or she – competed in the “Unequipped Parameters” category. On the three main lifts – squat, bench press and deadlift – Andres outspent the best women by more than 95 kilograms in the overall weight performance.
An identified man set a Canadian women’s weightlifting record at a championships in Manitoba yesterday.
Formerly ridiculed powerlifter Ann Andress lifted a total of 210 pounds more than her strongest competition.
Full Story:
– Redux (@ReduxxMag) August 14, 2023
This performance would have given him or her superior status among men, yes, if he or she had competed in the men’s category.
Canadian weightlifting introduced a controversial self-identification rule allowing men to compete in women’s competitions.
Critics say it is unfair to allow men to work with women. The association justifies the decision with an inclusive policy.
