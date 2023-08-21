King not at Unspunnen Festival – Elbow injury forces Wicki to end season – Sport

Joel Wiki missed out on the highlights of the season at Unspunnen. The reason is Brünig’s elbow injury.

What he had feared for so long had now come true. An elbow injury suffered by Joel Wiki at Brunei forced the King of Wrestling to prematurely end the season. The Central Swiss team will miss the Unspunnen Festival on August 27 in Interlaken.

Wicki injured his elbow in third gear in Brünigschwinget at the end of July against Michael Moser of Bern and had to quit the festival. The next day, it became known that it was a complex injury in which “tendons and bones were affected, but no muscles,” ISV association doctor Dede Schmiedel explained.

Perhaps no surgery is necessary

In his written statement, on the one hand, Wiki expressed his disappointment, and on the other hand, the 26-year-old made everything clear: “The good news today is very clear: the elbow fracture is in the desired place, so that it grows together perfectly.” His recovery process is so good he can avoid surgery and start training again at the end of November, Wiki says.

Despite his loss, The King of Wrestling will be present in Interlaken next Sunday. Wicki wants to support his ISV colleagues on site at Unspunnenfest.