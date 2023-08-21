Los Angeles World Cup Day 2: Dooley – Cheptegei equals Farah – Ehsas in hammer throw – Sport

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei wins gold at the World Championships for the third time in a row in the 10,000m.

In the hammer throw, Canadian Ethan Katzberg surprisingly crowned himself the new world champion.

Ivana Voleta of Serbia won the women’s long jump, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR) won gold in the heptathlon World Championships.

Noah Lyles becomes the new world champion in the 100m.

Men’s 10,000m: Sheptigi for the third

For the third time in a row, the world champion over 25 laps is Joshua Cheptegei. After Doha in 2019 and Eugene in 2022, the Ugandan world record holder also triumphed in Budapest, putting himself on the same level as Mo Farah. Prior to Cheptegei, the British running legend had also won gold at three consecutive world championships. Chepetegui distanced his rivals in a tactical last-lap sprint, which the 26-year-old completed in an astonishing 53 seconds. The podium was completed by Kenyan Daniel Simeo Ebenyo and Ethiopian Selemon Barega.

Hammer Throwing Men: Catsburgh with Premiere

Quite surprisingly, the new hammer throw world champion comes from Canada. Twenty-one-year-old Ethan Katsberg, who set a personal best of 78.48m before the World Championships, beat Poland’s Wojciech Nowicki (81.02m) with 81.25m. For the first time since 1991, the world champion did not return from Europe. Needless to say, it was Canada’s first hammer throw medal. The crowd in Budapest had reason to celebrate too, thanks to third-place finisher Bence Halas, who was able to cheer for his first medal in title fights this year.

Women’s Heptathlon: Johnson-Thompson in Extreme Gold

In a true heart-stopping final, Katarina Johnson-Thompson ran to her second world title in the 800m final of the heptathlon. The Briton, who had already won gold at the World Championships in Doha in 2019, had to set a personal best time over two runs to defend her lead over Anna Hall (USA). The 6740 points were enough for the title in the absence of defending champion Nefissatou Thiam. Hall crossed the finish line first, closing with a 20-point lead over Johnson-Thompson. Anouk Vetter completed the podium. The Dutch woman, who finished second before the 800-meter race, won her third World Championship medal.

Women’s Long Jump: Premiere of the Vuelta

In the women’s long jump, Ivana Voletta was crowned world champion for the first time. The Serbian jumped 7.14m on the fifth of her six attempts, clearly ahead of Tara Davis Woodhull (USA/6.91m), who had previously been the leader. At first, Violetta didn’t go into a storm of elation because she thought she was over it. But since that wasn’t the case, she set not only her personal best, but also a new yearly best in the world. Behind Davis Woodhull, Romania’s Alina Rotaru Cottman vaulted to bronze (6.88m).