Los Angeles World Championships – Day 2: International – As Announced: New World Champion in the 100m Lyle – Sports

Sprinter Noah Lyles wins the gold medal in the 100-meter dash at the World Championships in Budapest with a time of 9.83 seconds.

The world champion comes from the United States for the fourth time in a row.

In a very close race, Letsile Tebogo (BOT) and Zharnel Hughes (GBR) complete the podium.

He was already the 200m world champion, and now Noah Lyles has set the crown in the top discipline. The American, who traveled to Budapest as the favourite, lived up to his role as final favorite but was forced to shudder because of his budget gold medal. Lilles was far behind and only pulled away from his opponents in the closing metres. With a time of 9.83 seconds, he improved his best by 4 percent.

The fight for other podium spots couldn’t be closer. Behind Lyles were three runners with a time of 9.88 seconds. Only looking at the millisecond brought the decision. The silver medal was won by Letsel Tebogo from Botswana, with a lead of only 1 thousand (!) About the bronze medalist Zarnell Hughes from Great Britain. Jamaican slant Sevilla finished fourth empty-handed (+3 thousandths).

The world champion and the Olympic champion are eliminated in the semifinals

For defending champion Fred Curley, today’s competition ended in bitter disappointment. The American took only third place in the semi-finals and stumbled. With a time of 10.02 seconds, the 28-year-old was 1/100th of a second away from qualifying for the final.

Nor was Marcel Jacobs represented in the final. The Italian, who sensationally cruised to Olympic gold two years ago in Tokyo and has had bad luck with injuries ever since, couldn’t hide his lack of form in the Hungarian capital. Jacobs ran a season’s best time in the semifinals of 10.05 seconds, but the time wasn’t enough for a field of top 8 either.