Luis Rubiales kisses Jenny Hermoso on the mouth

An action by the president of the Spanish League, Luis Rubiales, causes discussions.Photo: www.imago-images.de

The Spanish national team was crowned world champion. A very special scene happened at the awards ceremony.

The dream came true: the Spanish national team won the title at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The Spaniards clinched their first title in their history with a 1-0 victory over England in the final.

The joy of all the participants after the narrow final match was equally great. The president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, also stood jubilant on the podium at the awards ceremony. When the Spanish players got their gold medals, Rubiales hugged them massively in a fit of frenzy. That alone hardly caused a stir. But the 45-year-old didn’t stop at a hug.

Instead, he gave each player a kiss on the cheek. But it didn’t stop there either: When Jennifer Hermoso caught the president’s hug, he quickly grabbed her head with both hands and kissed her on the mouth.

Several users on Platform X (formerly Twitter) noted the scene negatively. “Please Luis Rubiales, stop kissing guys,” one user wrote. “Luis Rubiales is totally insane, he kissed one of our players on the mouth. Does anyone understand anything?” another user wrote on a video of the scene. A third demanded the expulsion of the association’s president. “This guy is an idiot and disgusting. Luis Rubiales should be fired immediately. Would that have been possible with Iniesta or Casillas (2010 Spanish men’s world champion, editor’s note)? No!”

One English-speaking user simply asked: “I don’t know what the relationship is between the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, and Jenny Hermoso, one of the stars. But that sounds a bit strange, doesn’t it?” He also added a video of the scene.

Relationship between players and bond tension

In fact, it is not known how close Rubiales and Hermoso are. The player himself took the scene much more calmly than the X-Users. She slapped Rubiales on the side and ran away, apparently smiling.

The scene is particularly strange given that the relationship between the national team players and the Spanish Football Federation is said to be tense. After last year’s European Championships, many players quit in protest against coach Jorge Vilda. They accused him of a lack of control over stress, high psychological pressure, and the need to control things.

Vilda forbade the players to lock their room doors until they could check in. He also checked their bags when they left the hotel and then returned. However, the Spanish Assembly stood behind Vilda and did not comply with the dismissal request. Then some players came back to the team anyway. (t-online.de/abu)