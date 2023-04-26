Abarth supports the Junior Formula 4 racing series in Italy, Great Britain, Spain and Brazil | abarth

Abarth’s 132 kW (180 hp) turbo engine boosts young talents on their way to professional racing.

Abarth has been the standard engine in the Italian Formula 4 Championship for ten years.

Many of today’s Formula 1 drivers started their careers with Abarth engines behind them.

Rüsselsheim, April 2023 – The world-famous Formula 4 junior racing series will continue to build on Abarth’s strength in many countries in the 2023 season. The brand with the scorpion in the coat of arms represents the standard engine in the national championships of Italy, Great Britain, Spain and Brazil. The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine known from the Abarth series cars is used, and is Formula 4-matched with an output of 132 kW (180 hp).

In Italy, Abarth has been a Formula 4 engine partner for ten years, and today’s Formula 1 drivers, Lando Norris, Zhou Guanyu, and Lance Stroll, among others, have all come out of this racing series. In the 2023 season, a record 40 participants were registered.

In Spain, a well-known name from Grand Prix racing is also appearing in the new Formula 4 season, which has a similar number of 30 drivers. Fernando Barrichello is the son of Rubens Barrichello, a two-time Formula 1 runner-up. The highlight of the season in the Formula 4 championship for the South American country is the race that is part of the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo on November 5, 2023.

Formula 4 in Great Britain also recorded impressive numbers: in the ninth season with Abarth engines, a total of 30 races were decided for young drivers.

