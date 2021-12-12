Alpine skiing: Jogja plans another prank in St. Moritz

Moritz on Saturday (10:30 a.m.) and Sunday (10:30 a.m., both live at ORF1 and live) wobbled for a while due to coronavirus causes, but eventually there was a green light for the next two speeds – the races world Cup. Olympic downhill champion Goggia has already had an impressive streak of success despite her injury last January and now wants to move on.

If she wins both Super-Gs in Switzerland after winning her treble in Canada, she will be the first to win the first five sprints of the season since Katja Sezinger in 1997/98 (six wins in a row). But for Jogja, bad memories also wake up in St. Moritz. A fatal mistake in the Italian final division of the 2017 World Cup cost him a gold medal that was already thought to be safe. A bronze in the giant slalom a few days later was nothing but a consolation for her.

Two women super GS in Sankt Moritz For the Alpine women, the World Cup will be held in St. Moritz in Switzerland. After two places on the podium in Canada, the Austrians were among the candidates.

Buchner struggled with tough training at the World Cup

Buechner also associates good and bad memories with St. Moritz. On the one hand, there was her first World Cup victory, on the other hand, as the favorite for the World Cup, she suffered a broken lower leg during training in 2017, which had to be performed four times. Since her success on the slopes in 2016, no Austrian has won the World Cup in St. Moritz. The last to win the Super G World Cup in St. Moritz was Michaela Dorfmeister in January 2006.

Buchner left her memories of her broken leg in St. Moritz as well as possible. “I will most likely think of my first World Cup win. Injury is a thing of the past,” said the Salzburg native. “I am happy to be here, injuries can happen anywhere, and it was also downhill.” Of course, you want to call Lake Louise. “But it’s still a race from scratch. I will do my best and focus on what I have already set out to do in North America.”

Snow and fog fall as a welcome

The women also had to contend with a huge time difference and were greeted by snow and fog on Friday in St. Moritz. “I searched very hard,” Myriam Büchner explained after driving the slope, and ÖSV teammate Cornelia Hütter added, “It was like sliding downhill. It wasn’t possible to cut the turns in the fog, it was most about getting to know the snow and the slopes. “But they’re in good shape. Let’s hope there’s no more fresh snow by Saturday. When the visibility is poor, the most important thing is to get it fixed,” said Styria, who also showed it’s fourth slope in Lake Louise.

With Nicole Schmidhofer, the Super G world champion is back from St Moritz this time after Styria’s comeback after a lengthy injury in Canada that exceeded expectations. Tamara Tipler narrowly missed the Canadian Super G podium in fourth place. 30-year-old Styrian has podiumed seven times in the second-fastest alpine ski field without winning. This is the “record” for women skating. If Tippler finally wins, she will replace Schmidhofer as the oldest winner at the Austrian Super G premiere.