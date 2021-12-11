FCZ consolidates its leadership position in Lausanne thanks to match winner Gnonto

The Zurich team can consolidate the championship lead in the Premier League. Winter champion Willy Gunnto leads to victory in relegation candidate Lausanne by a double set.
Lausanne-Sport – FC Zurich 1: 3 (0: 2)
3192 Zuschauer. – S. R. Cibelli. Tour: 12. Gnonto (Krasniki) 0:1.33. Gnonto (Guerrero) 0:2.56. Marchesano (penalty error) 0:3.77. Quill 1:3.
Lausanne Sport: Diaw; Chafik (59. Coyle), Koné, Grippo, Husic; Ouattara (34. Puertas), Thomas, Kukuruzovic (79. Sanches), Suzuki (59. Zohouri); Amdouni, Mahou (79. N’guessan).
FC Zurich: pierces; Omeragic, Kryeziu, Aliti; Boranijasevic (69. Rohner), Krasniqi (89. Hornschuh), Doumbia, Guerrero; Marchesano (69. Leitner); Gnonto (69. Tosin), Ceesay (82. Kramer).
Notes: Lausanne – Sport without capo and Turks (both injured), Zurich without Buschmann (injured). 30. A red card against Thomas for fouls. After the 45th shot from Doumbia. Shot sit-in No. 85 from Sanchez. Warnings: 15. Ouattara (Error). 27. Omeragic (foul). 30. Diao (complaint). 47 – Atti. 53 – KRASNIKI (Foul) 55- Suzuki (wrong). 58. Gribo (wrong). 81 Husk (foul).
