Lausanne – Zurich 1: 3 Premier League Credit Suisse, 17. Round, season 21/22 11.12.2021

The Zurich team can consolidate the championship lead in the Premier League. Winter champion Willy Gunnto leads to victory in relegation candidate Lausanne by a double set.

Lausanne-Sport – FC Zurich 1: 3 (0: 2)

3192 Zuschauer. – S. R. Cibelli. Tour: 12. Gnonto (Krasniki) 0:1.33. Gnonto (Guerrero) 0:2.56. Marchesano (penalty error) 0:3.77. Quill 1:3.

Lausanne Sport: Diaw; Chafik (59. Coyle), Koné, Grippo, Husic; Ouattara (34. Puertas), Thomas, Kukuruzovic (79. Sanches), Suzuki (59. Zohouri); Amdouni, Mahou (79. N’guessan).

FC Zurich: pierces; Omeragic, Kryeziu, Aliti; Boranijasevic (69. Rohner), Krasniqi (89. Hornschuh), Doumbia, Guerrero; Marchesano (69. Leitner); Gnonto (69. Tosin), Ceesay (82. Kramer).

Notes: Lausanne – Sport without capo and Turks (both injured), Zurich without Buschmann (injured). 30. A red card against Thomas for fouls. After the 45th shot from Doumbia. Shot sit-in No. 85 from Sanchez. Warnings: 15. Ouattara (Error). 27. Omeragic (foul). 30. Diao (complaint). 47 – Atti. 53 – KRASNIKI (Foul) 55- Suzuki (wrong). 58. Gribo (wrong). 81 Husk (foul).