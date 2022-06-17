Basketball League excludes referee Barth because he wears a beard

Benjamin Barth as a referee in the German Basketball League.Photo: imago

The year is 2022 and many men, including the younger ones, have been wearing a beard for a few years now. Benjamin Barth – the name of an omen – one of them. The 43-year-old is a basketball referee and his historical poetry seems to prevent flawless refereeing.

Because the Euroleague Basketball decided to shave the beard because of his beard. Coaches and sports directors don’t like beards and complain about it, the league’s head referees told him, Barth told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” newspaper. As long as he had a beard, he was no longer allowed to master important matches.

‘A form of discrimination’

But even after repeated requests, he refused to shave his beard. “What difference does it make if I shave or not?” Barth asked. “It is a form of discrimination,” he explained.

Euroleague officials apologized in writing to Munich. They said that the actions of the head of the jury were unacceptable. They described Barth’s beard as “well-groomed” and assured them that in the future no referee would have to come to work clean-shaven.

Reply despite apology

For Benjamin Barth, the Euroleague is now a thing of the past. The league dropped him from the squad for the new season. “That’s right, I haven’t received an invitation anymore,” Barth assured the FAZ forces. The relevant documents have already been sent to the referees. I didn’t receive anything.”

Barth said he expected that decision after the dispute. “That was obvious and I wouldn’t have decided otherwise,” he said. But he finished with her and will Continue in the German Basketball League tubes.

However, the fact that he highlighted grievances makes Benjamin Barth a moral winner. “I think the post still brings something up. The topic is there now and further discrimination should at least be avoided.” The Euroleague president is still in office. (RAM)