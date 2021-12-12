sport

Skating: Ossie Adrian Bertel suffers a severe knee injury

December 12, 2021
Eileen Curry

Adrian Bertel was seriously injured in the giant slalom – his season ended prematurely.

For Marco Odermatt, the giant slalom at Val d’Isère was a complete success, he is again on top of the podium. But for fellow skier and Austrian Adrian Bertel, the race ended poorly.

In the first round at the bottom of Face de Bellevarde, the 25-year-old vice world slalom champion got his skis stuck to the gate pole and fell. Soon after the incident, it was clear that she did not look good at all.

