Skating: Ossie Adrian Bertel suffers a severe knee injury

Adrian Bertel was seriously injured in the giant slalom – his season ended prematurely.
For Marco Odermatt, the giant slalom at Val d’Isère was a complete success, he is again on top of the podium. But for fellow skier and Austrian Adrian Bertel, the race ended poorly.
In the first round at the bottom of Face de Bellevarde, the 25-year-old vice world slalom champion got his skis stuck to the gate pole and fell. Soon after the incident, it was clear that she did not look good at all.
On Sunday morning, the Austrian Ski Association confirmed its worst fears. Bertel ruptured the ACL, injuring the meniscus in his right knee and had to undergo surgery. This means he will miss the game for the remainder of the Olympic season.
Ski lovers watch out! Now take a quiz and write in skate racing
The 2021/2022 ski season really begins, and with it the newly launched “Blick Ski Trophy”: answer questions, write ski races and crown yourself a ski champion. Numerous prizes are waiting for you.
To participate in the “Blick Ski Trophy”, watch out for the cup icon on the mobile and desktop version or go directly to skitrophy.ws.blick.ch.
Have fun and good luck!
The 2021/2022 ski season really begins, and with it the newly launched “Blick Ski Trophy”: answer questions, write ski races and crown yourself a ski champion. Numerous prizes are waiting for you.
To participate in the “Blick Ski Trophy”, watch out for the cup icon on the mobile and desktop version or go directly to skitrophy.ws.blick.ch.
Have fun and good luck!
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”