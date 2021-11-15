Motorsport – McLaren rejects Audi Sport takeover report

WAKING (AP) – McLaren Group has vigorously rejected a media report of an alleged Audi takeover over the prospect of entering Formula 1.

The British sports car manufacturer said: “McLaren Group is aware of a media report saying it has been sold to Audi. This is completely inaccurate, and McLaren is trying to delete the story.”

Great Britain’s Autocar had reported, citing an unnamed source, that Audi had bought the entire McLaren range. The German manufacturer also secured its entry into the first class of motorsport through the Formula 1 team of the same name.

Speculation about Audi and Porsche

“McLaren’s technology strategy has always included ongoing discussion and collaboration with relevant partners and suppliers, including other car manufacturers, but the McLaren Group’s ownership structure has not changed,” the company said. At the request of dpa, an Audi spokesman said about the acquisition speculation: “No comment. We do not comment on rumors and water level reports.”

Against the background of new Formula 1 engine regulations planned from 2026, there is speculation about the entry of two Volkswagen subsidiaries Audi and Porsche. There were rumors that Audi could buy McLaren and Porsche could work with Red Bull. The trade magazine “Auto, Motor und Sport” recently reported that Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche first had to clarify the fundamental question of whether to enter Formula 1. “And if so, with Audi and Porsche in a double package or only with one of the two brands. “

