Fall premiere: The best local athletes in Nidwalden At 24 Nidwaldnerlauf in Stans, Florian Lussy will fight for the day’s victory again after injury.

The main race once again offers an exciting starting point for women and men. Photo: PD

The last Nidwalder Run was held in 2019. Now the popular event will be taking place for the first time in the fall, next Sunday. Returning from his stay in the USA, local Florian Lacey can finally compete again to win this day in the 24th Nidwalder Run. After a break due to injury, he will be competing in his first race in 13 months and testing his level. But he is not sure of victory on the ten kilometer route. His fellow Bernese coach, T-Roy Brown, will fight for the fastest time with Florian Lauci. In 2020, Brown won the Hallwilerseelauf Award among others.

There is less competition in the men’s short distance category. One of the prominent domestic athletes is Naveed Kerber. Swiss junior over 800m champion and European U-20 champion: there’s probably no way to beat him. After graduating from high school, Kerber is now betting on sports.

Organized club LA Nidwalden has another trump card for women. Rachel Blattler won the silver in the 5000m at the Swiss Youth Championships, and could run to claim victory for the day in the women’s ten kilometre.

New class: Relay class

This year the Nidwaldnerlauf could also introduce something new: the chapter sequel. It remains to be seen which team of the seven registered school buildings will reach the destination as quickly as possible. Since the event takes place a bit outside the Stans Center in Schwybogen, the organization of the distance can be better adhered to. A Covid certificate is not required, so the number of participants is limited to 500. Here it is useful to register in time. Spectators are also welcome, they can spread out on the running track and thus adhere to the recommended distances.