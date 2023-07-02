United State. How the rich Republican wants to stop Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump has to answer several lawsuits in the United States. Andrew Harnick/AP

Charles Koch is an influential billionaire with one goal: to stop Donald Trump. He currently has $70 million available for this.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you Donald Trump wants to replace Joe Biden at the helm of the United States in next year’s elections.

But inside the party, it would be a rocky road. According to anonymous sources, billionaire Charles Koch is said to be raising money to prevent Trump’s candidacy

Currently, 70 million would be available to stop Trump in the primaries.

The campaign for the presidency of the United States is considered one of the most expensive in the world. Although the candidates are often wealthy, they still depend on donations in the millions to be able to bear the financial burden.

Donald Trump must also hope for such donations. But as The New York Times recently wrote, Trump appears to have a Republican counterweight against him. Very wealthy businessman Charles Koch.

Trump does not get a cent out of 70 million

Koch himself raises millions through Americans for Prosperity (AFP), which are then distributed to conservative candidates. According to reports, AFP has already raised $70 million, but Trump won’t see a dime.

As an anonymous source told the newspaper, the money is there to block Trump in the primaries. Never before in its 20-year history has the Armed Forces of the Philippines interfered in a primary.

It is unclear exactly how much of the $70 million will be used against Trump. But one is sure that Trump will lose to Biden again if they play each other again.

We welcome this fight.

“Even a large number of Trump supporters are concerned about his eligibility and are open to an alternative,” the source told Reuters.

Trump is currently 20 points ahead of his rival, Ron DeSantis, who also wants to become president of the United States. As Trump’s spokesperson suggests, don’t let Koch’s donations put you off. “We welcome this fight,” she told Reuters.