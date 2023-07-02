United State. How the rich Republican wants to stop Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump has to answer several lawsuits in the United States.

Andrew Harnick/AP

Charles Koch is an influential billionaire with one goal: to stop Donald Trump. He currently has $70 million available for this.

The campaign for the presidency of the United States is considered one of the most expensive in the world. Although the candidates are often wealthy, they still depend on donations in the millions to be able to bear the financial burden.

Donald Trump must also hope for such donations. But as The New York Times recently wrote, Trump appears to have a Republican counterweight against him. Very wealthy businessman Charles Koch.

Trump does not get a cent out of 70 million

Koch himself raises millions through Americans for Prosperity (AFP), which are then distributed to conservative candidates. According to reports, AFP has already raised $70 million, but Trump won’t see a dime.

As an anonymous source told the newspaper, the money is there to block Trump in the primaries. Never before in its 20-year history has the Armed Forces of the Philippines interfered in a primary.

It is unclear exactly how much of the $70 million will be used against Trump. But one is sure that Trump will lose to Biden again if they play each other again.

We welcome this fight.

“Even a large number of Trump supporters are concerned about his eligibility and are open to an alternative,” the source told Reuters.

Trump is currently 20 points ahead of his rival, Ron DeSantis, who also wants to become president of the United States. As Trump’s spokesperson suggests, don’t let Koch’s donations put you off. “We welcome this fight,” she told Reuters.

Trump continues to indulge in the inconsistencies in the document’s case

Washington 6/28/23: After the disclosure of an audio recording in the case of secret government documents, former US President Donald Trump tried to refute the allegations against him. “All I know is that I didn’t do anything wrong,” Trump told Fox News on Tuesday. It is another “deception”, “disgrace” and “electoral interference”. Today, Monday, US media published the audio recording, which still puts Republicans in need of an explanation. Trump was accused at the federal level in mid-June of keeping top-secret government documents in his private home and not returning them upon request. In the now-released 2021 recording, he says, “As president, I could have released it, and now I can’t.” The Republican had previously claimed repeatedly that classified information was no longer classified as classified after it was withdrawn. However, the 77-year-old did not give an exact explanation of what kind of document he was actually showing at the time.

01/07/2023

