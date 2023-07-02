Trams no longer serve France due to disturbances in the evening

Request from Paris

Because of the disturbances: the 3-seater tram no longer drives to France in the evening Tram 3 to Saint-Louis no longer runs in the evening and at night during the weekend. According to Basler Verkehrs-Betriebe (BVB), the instructions came directly from the Ministry of the Interior in Paris, which feared acts of vandalism.

This is the end of the evening, at least for now: tram number 3 at the Burgfelderhof border crossing. Photo: Roland Schmid/Archives

France is torn apart by violent riots. Cars caught fire in many cities, as well as schools and municipal buildings, as well as trams and buses. The disruptions also affect tram traffic to and from Basel: Basler Verkehrs-Betriebe (BVB) restricts operations on cross-border line 3. In the evening, there will be no more trams to St. Louis for the time being.

As the media office of the BVB BZ has informed, the cessation of operations is based on a decision by the Ministry of the Interior in Paris and apparently affects several metropolitan areas throughout the neighboring country. The owner of the French soil section served by BVB is Saint-Louis Agglomeration. According to the media, this authority issued a decision not to allow trams to pass from eight in the evening until the end of operations.

So the trams turn around at the state border at the Burgfelderhof stop. According to the BVB, there are no alternative buses. The provider Distribus has also canceled evening courses in southern Alsace, such as Line 11 from Saint-Louis Gare to Euro-Airport.

Courses have been canceled since Friday evening

The procedure for the three-seater tram has been in effect since Friday evening. According to the BVB, we await further decisions from France on how to continue cross-border traffic next week. So far, there is no knowledge of the incidents in the Alsatian department.

Unrest erupted in France after a 17-year-old man was shot dead in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. The police stopped the young man in a car. While he was driving, against instructions, he was shot and mortally wounded by a police officer. The police originally said that the young man turned towards the officers. However, a video later surfaced showing that was not the case.

Restrictions also in Strasbourg and Mulhouse

Another cross-border tram line is also affected by restrictions on domestic public transport in France: from Strasbourg to Kiel in Baden-Württemberg on the other side of the Rhine. As the operator Compagnie des Transports strasbourgeois (CTS) wrote, tram operations on the entire network have ceased from 1pm on Saturday. There has been frequent looting and destruction in downtown Strasbourg over the past few nights.

At Mulhouse all trams and buses also stand still in the evenings on weekends. According to the operator, there are no more training sessions in the second largest city in Alsace after 9 p.m.