No survivors – Rebels shoot down UN helicopter in Congo Kinshasa – News

According to the army, the rebels shot down a helicopter of the UN peacekeeping mission MONUSCO in northeastern Congo Kinshasa.

According to the information, there were eight people on board – in addition to the crew, there were also UN observers from Pakistan, Russia and Serbia.

The United Nations in New York announced that there were no survivors.

The plane was over the Rutshuru area controlled by the M23 rebel movement. The military now wants to try to reach the crash site and search for possible survivors, General Sylvain Ekinci, a spokesman for the military department, confirmed.

The UN monitors wanted to get an idea of ​​the refugee movements into Uganda that have been going on for days in the North Kivu region. So far, about 6000 civilians have fled.

The Ugandan Red Cross justified this by the violent attacks launched by the M23 rebels on civilians and military installations in northeastern Congo.

The refugees are in a makeshift camp in Bunagana. Red Cross spokeswoman Irene Nacasita of dpa said the number of people was expected to increase. This landlocked East African country of 44 million is already home to some 1.5 million refugees from South Sudan, Congo and Kinshasa.