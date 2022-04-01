Women and the media are under pressure. The Taliban is turning back the clock in Afghanistan.

‘Afghanistan prison’: Girls disappointed with school closures Adiba and Malaha Haidari are now taught at home in the Afghan capital, Kabul. A few days ago, they were back in school for the first time since the Taliban took power. But only a few hours after Unt 03/25/2022

Media thumbs up and the new ban on women in Afghanistan: In the past few days, the radical Islamist Taliban movement has dealt more blows to civil liberties. The Taliban leader, Achundsada, has allegedly been left cold by the protests.

7th grade girls are not allowed to go to school, women are not allowed to travel unaccompanied by a man, there are separate times for women and men to visit public parks in Kabul: Tuesday Taliban in Afghanistan Turn back the clock.

The last instructions were regarding the continued exclusion of girls from secondary schools or secondary schools Ban on womenFlying unaccompanied by a male relative are just some of the ways radical Islamists have tried to advance their social ideas since they came to power in August.

It is a return to the 1990s, when the Taliban were in power in Afghanistan, governed by the strictest rules and almost barred women from public life.

Various foreign media have been banned

The use of cell phones was also banned in universities and the media tightened their thumbs. Various international providers, including services from Deutsche Welle and British broadcaster BBC, have been banned since the weekend. Foreign TV series are taboo.

On Monday this week in Kabul, officials from the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice were seen outside government agencies, preventing male employees without turbans and beards from working and returning them to their homes. One of those affected said he did not know when or if he would be allowed to return to work. He refused to give his name out of fear for his safety.

Meanwhile, a Taliban official and other Afghans familiar with the leadership noted that the latest breakdown occurred at a meeting last week. They talk about a three-day meeting in Kandahar, the city where the Taliban originated.

The latest decrees stem from demands from Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzadeh, who appears to want to return the country to the late 1990s. At that time, women were excluded from education and had no place in public life. Music, television, and many sports were forbidden to them.

The contradictions within the Taliban became apparent

Analyst Torek Farhadi, an adviser to previous Afghan governments, explains of the new tough restrictions: “The younger Taliban do not agree with some of these decrees, but they do not dare contradict the older ones.” “Younger Taliban should raise their voice,” he demands.

Unlike a quarter century ago, the Taliban leadership is not a monopoly as it was during the era of Mullah Muhammad Omar, the founder of the radical Islamic movement. Contradictions emerge between the old guard and the younger generation of Taliban leaders who see their country’s future in the international community.

When it comes to women’s rights, for example, the openness remains more open to their interpretation of Islamic law, but for them, access to education and work for girls and women is part of it.

The Taliban leader is still steadfast despite the plight of the population

It was allegedly Achundsada that pulled the opening of girls’ schools that had already been announced over the past week. The Taliban had promised to open high schools for all at the start of the new school year, but then announced at short notice that girls from grade seven onwards would not be allowed to attend classes.

Achundsada would rather stay in Kandahar than rule from the capital, Kabul. He adheres to strict tribal customs, in which women belong to the house and girls are married off when they reach puberty. Prior to his rise to the top of the Taliban in 2016, he ran a religious school, Madrasah, in the border region with Pakistan.

According to people who know a lot about Achundsada, he is unaffected by international outcry over new restrictions and bans and growing discontent in Afghanistan. In the country on the Hindu Kush, the economy is devastated and the need among the population is growing.

Analyst Farhadi hopes that the pragmatic youth of the Taliban will be able to make their voices heard. He stressed that “the Taliban movement needs reform.” “It will only come slowly and it is frustrating for everyone involved. But we must not give up.”

