Unfounded Fear: Life After a Ski Career – Alpine Skiing

A high-level sports career sometimes spans more than 15 years. Being a top athlete often takes a lifetime to complete. The transition to “normal” daily life can be a stumbling block that can be a major hurdle.

If you dedicate your life to top-level sport and focus all your energy on it, you may have to ask yourself the question after your career: What now? Such was the case with Irene Melczynski. At the end of the 2021/22 season, the Canadian sadly announced her retirement from alpine skiing circus. At the time she was uncertain about the future and said that without skating she would not know who she would be: “It’s scary to think of how things will turn out. I grieve this loss as much as my first love.”

Like many, the athlete had to reorient herself to find direction in her life. Not an easy task. Many of her colleagues never leave sports, become coaches or commentators or join national federations, while others pursue their dream of studying. Melczynski chose a different path and found her new purpose in life in helping others.

Mielzynski wants to return the favor

With her “Define YOUR BeYOUtiful” campaign, the former figure skater has spoken out in favor of female athletes from around the world who have positive body image throughout her career. Her message: “We may be female, but we are also muscular and bold and fast. May our bodies be strong, our minds face fear, and our ponytails dance in the wind. Let us redefine what is beautiful.” The Canadian’s goal was to use her notoriety to give a sense of security and power to women in elite sport, who were seen as mere attractive objects by the media and the fans themselves.

Mielzynski is also a strong supporter of the Abby Award, a medal given to many children from Canadian ski clubs to recognize their love of the sport. The award is named after a young female skier who died on the slopes when she was nine years old. “I have always felt selfish in pursuit of excellence. I tried to be the best person I could be, but I felt that I did not return the favor enough,” the Canadian commented on her efforts.

Mielzynski was never able to break free from top-tier sports. On her podcast “Unspoken Bravery” she regularly talks about the obstacles she’s had to overcome in her career, often with the top skateboarding stars of recent years. She was also personally attracted to another top athlete: Lynn Valjas from Canada. With a cross-country skier as a partner, she enjoys her freedom after a first-rate sport and gives like-minded people hope for a successful time off the slopes.

So if Milczynski heard her resignation statement again, she might think she’d made the leap into the unknown.

Canadian ski successes

In 2012, she was on top of the podium in the World Cup slalom in Otterschwang (Germany), followed by another podium place in 2013 in Zagreb. She also celebrated with a silver medal with her team Canada at the 2015 World Championships in Vail/Beaver Creek (USA), while representing her country in the Olympic Games four times.