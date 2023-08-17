Wawrinka knocks out World No. 10 in Cincinnati

Tight fist: Stan Wawrinka beat world No. 10 Frances Tiafoe at round two in Cincinnati. stone key

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 51) moves safely into the round of 16 at the ATP 1000 Championships in Cincinnati. In the second round, the French-speaking Swiss beat world No. 10 Frances Tiafoe 6:3, 6:4.

Wawrinka also won the fourth duel with the American. While all of the first three duels were tight and ended in a third set tiebreak or 7:5, Romand left no doubt from the start on Thursday night who would walk off the court as the winner.

Focused look

The 38-year-old received his first service match from an opponent who was 13 years his junior. The three-time Grand Slam champion was also forced to give up the serve when the score was 4: 2. However, Wawrinka immediately managed to win the second break and brought the first set into the dry set.

In the second set, Wawrinka gave an early break as he served with confidence and was never in danger of having to concede a break opportunity to his opponent. After 80 minutes, the Swiss scored his first point of the match. After the match, Romand was enthused about the atmosphere at the stadium on social media.

In the round of 16 against a qualifier

In the Round of 16, Wawrinka will meet qualifier Max Purcell (ATP 70). The Australian surprisingly defeated Norway’s Casper Ruud (ATP 5) in the second round. It is the first confrontation between the two.

sda/pat