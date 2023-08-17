Canadian Broncos Defense Offensive Force – AlpsHL

Derek Topatigh comes to Vipiteno straight from the outside. © Wipptal Broncos / PM

The Wipptal Broncos had been catching North America and landed as a promising defenseman. In addition, 2 local notches for wild horses have been preserved.

Lately there have been several reporting farewells from Sterzing (Marcus Gunder, Tommy Gesnitzer, David Gesnitzer). But now the Wipptal Broncos are making people sit up and take note of a potentially new signing who’s a surprising man. Derek Topatigh comes to Fuggerstadt from the USA.

Topatigh – born in 1997 – handles his first stop in Europe. The Canadian has played in the Division III ECHL for the past few years, excelling as an offensive defender with the Atlanta Gladiators. Over the past two years, the Canadian-educated Tupati and the US Princeton University ice hockey team have earned a total of 78 points. This is a proud number for a defender. He also played the AHL game for the Chicago Wolves. Now Topatigh must not only bring stability to the Broncos defensive line, but also pull to the opposite goal and power play versatility.

In addition to Topatigh’s commitment, Wipptal announced the whereabouts of Michael Messner and Davide Conci. Messner has been a staple of the Broncos for years. Sterzinger has already played 386 matches for his home club. Conci, on the other hand, is entering his second season with South Tyroleans after moving from Pergine to Sterzing last year. In his first season, Consi scored 31 points in 35 games.