The men’s team misses the final

Jason Gen sports local sport

from: Andrew Junik

is divided

Alexander Budd (C) prevails against Philip Pratt (11) and Simon Brown (5). © Reed

(aj). Not German wheelchair basketball players, but British favorites have secured the first of only two direct European tickets to the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games in the European Paralympic Championships.

In the semi-finals of the European Championships in Rotterdam, the German men could not win 42:63 (15:21/25:31/33:47) against Great Britain. And in the bronze medal match, the German goalkeepers will now face the losers of the second semi-final between Spain and host Netherlands on Saturday at 3pm, while the Brits will meet the winner of this match two and a half hours later.

The Germans started the match against the 2018 world champions with great concentration. Jens Eke Albrecht saved two and three from Thomas Boehm (RSV Lahn-Dale) 7:4 (3rd minute) before Great Britain had decided themselves. But after just four minutes, national coach Nikolai Zeltinger felt compelled to take a break to slow down the Britons’ reaction.

And so the match went back and forth until the half-time whistle, and sometimes the team of British coach Bill Johnson and his “colleague” Joe Johnson, who played for RSV Lan-Dale for nine years, got a lead (15:23). , 12.), Germany responded at 23:25 (15) through Aleksander Halowski.

After changing sides, GB top scorer Philip Pratt showed a three-pointer to 34:25, at the same time already showing his points from 17 to 19 in this game, as the seven-time European champion wanted to go that evening. Thus, despite the courageous German performance, the gap grew from 29:40 (24) to 31:47 (27) Lee Manning and 35:54 (32). Great Britain showed no weaknesses to the end and canceled their program in champ style. No matter what the Germans tried, the Al Jazeera team had a near-perfect answer.

The best shooters in Germany: Haloski (11/1, RSB Thuringia Bulls), Boehm (10, RSV Lahn-Dale), Eck Albrecht (8, RSB Thuringia Bulls).

The women play for the bronze medal

As reported, the German women’s national wheelchair basketball team missed the European Championship final and accompanying early qualification for the 2024 Games in the French capital late Wednesday night. In the semi-finals of the European Paralympic Championships, the German national team lost to Great Britain 34:57 (15: 12/23: 33/28:46) and now has to settle for the bronze match against Spain on Saturday and the straw for Paris 2024.

“Of course we are very disappointed because we missed out on qualifying for the Paralympics by qualifying for the final,” national team coach Dirk Pasioane said.

Best shooters / Great Britain: Robin Love (26), Helen Freeman (21). Germany: Marieke Miller (12, BJ Baskets Hamburg).