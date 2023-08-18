Now the Saudis also want to win the UEFA Champions League

Will Cristiano Ronaldo return to the Champions League with victory anytime soon?Photo: Cornerstone

European soccer stars are increasingly attracted to the Saudi Professional League. But desert clubs have bigger plans.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Neymar: Many European soccer stars have decided to play in the Saudi Professional League in the future. Perhaps the reason they moved to the desert was the very high salary they were seduced with.

However, according to a report, the Saudis have a bigger plan. the Italian website «Calcio e Finanza» He wants to know that they want a place in the UEFA Champions League for the new UEFA Champions League fix from the 2024/25 season. Accordingly, the winner of the Saudi Professional League must qualify for the “Wild Card” status.

Neymar moved to Saudi Arabia for a lot of money.Photo: Cornerstone

Participation in the first division will bring international prestige to the Sahrawi clubs and presents a final challenge, which they probably need due to the many new senior players. Teams like Al-Nassr, Al-Ahly and Al-Ittihad can gain importance in world football.

UEFA is said to have already held talks with the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA). The project also looks possible due to the upcoming major overhaul of the Champions League. (t-online.de/abu)