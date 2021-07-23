Giannelli & Co. have been warned. Vivarelli has a good chance – Olympia

Deborah Vivarelli sniffs Olympic air for the first time. © Deborah Vivarelli

Athletes in South Tyrol are at the start of the Olympic Games. On the first official day of the competition, Simone Giannelli and Debora Vivarelli got to work.

Simone Giannelli has a great responsibility in the Italian national volleyball team. Not for nothing, the 24-year-old player from Bolzano is one of the best players in the world. On the night from Friday to Saturday, the silver medalist from Rio de Janeiro wants to prove once again that he can handle this when Italy meet Canada in their first group match at 2am CET.

Although North America is not a huge force in volleyball, they are in a position to upset the best teams on paper at any time. Italy has felt this way many times. Of the last six matches, the Canadians have won five – including a group game at the Rio Games. After all, Giannelli & Co won by 3:2 at the last meeting at the beginning of June. Gianlorenzo Blingini’s team will not underestimate his opponent. Success will be very important in any case, as the match against world champion Poland will be in the second group match.

Vivarelli at 2 p.m.

Unlike volleyball players, table tennis player Deborah Vivarelli does not yet know her opponent. That will be decided only on Saturday at 2am (CET) in the qualifying match between 48-year-old Australian Lai Jiangfang (156th in the world) and Cuba’s Daniela Fonseca Carazana (290). The winner of this match will meet Ipaneren, who is currently 71st in the world rankings, at 2pm CEST in the afternoon. In light of this, South Tyrol is expected to win its first Olympic Games.