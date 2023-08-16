Between Solingen and Spain in Siegen

Willow mind. A few weeks ago, Solingen, on Sunday after Spain next – and between victories. The German women’s national football team stopped by the Hofbach Stadium and prepared for match two of the 2023/24 European Championship at the weekend.

Read more after the announcement

Read more after the announcement

If Michael Hübner (Witten) is going well, since February the AFVD’s competitive sports director for women’s soccer, EM’s third place in 2015 should have prepared the ground for Geisweid’s second win in training days. The second EM game.

23:22 Sudden coup against England

After a surprising 23:22 at the end of May in Solingen against European Championship runners-up and vice-world champions Great Britain, Höppener is now hoping for the next success on August 26, in Calatio against hosts Spain. The official is confident: “Our goal is to win all European championship matches.” In the end, the British were the strongest opponents out of the five participants, Hubener explained. Germany will also qualify for the 2026 World Cup if they finish first or second in the European Championships. Germany missed the 2017 World Cup and the 2019 European Championship, then finished sixth in the 2022 World Cup.

Read more after the announcement

Read more after the announcement

With 60 players and 20 coaching staff, led by coach Nicole Manthe (Hamburg), in office since the beginning of the year, the delegation traveled to Siegen. The weekend at Hofbach Stadium was the last camp before the performance in Spain. The first training camp took place in Stuttgart two weeks ago, at the stadium of German champions Stuttgart Scorpions. 100 players were still there.

45 athletes travel to the Spain match

After the guest performance in Siegen, the 45 athletes who will travel to Spain will now be named. Hoebner left Siegen satisfied: “We shall use a different strategy against Spain than against Great Britain.” Practicing this “already worked out perfectly”.

Hoebner, who has been in his position since February, said the women’s national team likes to go to smaller clubs for training camps: “We want to support the women’s teams locally.” clubs from everywhere. To host ASV 07 Siegen-Weidenau: “They were convincing here with their commitment.”

Hoebner, who is also the league president of the North Rhine-Westphalian state association, confirmed that he knew the local footballers of the “Siegen Guardians” were fighting to play in the league again.

Read more after the announcement

Read more after the announcement

And so Multivekler hoped that the visit of the national team would draw attention to his club. The club’s vice-president explained that ASV had already posted information about the camp and the club via Instagram and Facebook.

More than half of the 400 members of the merger club of the “Siegen Sentinels” and VfB 07 Weidenau play football. Hesse women in 2022 were in the “7er Tackle”, but they had to take a break this year because such a league is not available in NRW.

In 2024, it must continue to be a “9er Tackle” in the home league. Fickler explained that the “guardians” are involved in organizing the national team camp. On Saturday evening, the club organized a barbecue for the German national team at the club house in Glückauf-Kampfbahn am Tiergarten.

And how does he see the opportunity for a national player to come from Siegen? The athletes from ASV could have already taken part in the first selection, explained Hüppner: “We had players from the first Bundesliga to the regional league with us.” Then, perhaps, in a “home match” with a football player from the “Guardians” team.

SZ