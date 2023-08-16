Lionel Messi scores and scores: Inter Miami 4-1 in the Cup final

Lionel Messi comes to Inter Miami – and the bottom of the Football League is not losing anymore. In the semi-finals of the League Cup there is the sixth victory and the first entry into the final.

The World Soccer Champions of Argentina scored 2-0 in a 4-1 win over Philadelphia Union in the League Cup semi-finals. This is the 36-year-old’s ninth goal since moving from Paris Saint-Germain to the United States.

Jordi Alba scored 3-0 just before half-time, his first goal in the new jersey. Former YB forward Josef Martinez made it 1-0 in the third minute.

In the final on Saturday (local time) they will face Mexican club FC Monterrey or Nashville SC. The first edition of the League Cup will feature teams from the American Soccer League and the Mexican League. By participating in the final, Miami secured participation in the CONCACAF Champions’ Cup for the first time.

On paper, Philadelphia has been Miami’s biggest challenge since signing Lionel Messi. Ultimately defeated opponents have been among the toughest teams in Major League Soccer for years. Last year, Philadelphia reached the league finals.

On the other hand, Miami has suffered defeats in the American League so far and is at the bottom of the standings. Since the signings of Messi, Alba and Busquets, co-owner David Beckham's side have won six matches consistently. Now there is a chance to win the first title in the history of the club.