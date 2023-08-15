Transfer bar: Neymar’s transfer to Saudi Arabia is fixed ++ Chelsea transfer record

Liverpool and Brighton agree Moises Caicedo transfer Jurgen Klopp also confirmed this in his press conference on Friday: “I was told I can confirm that an agreement has been reached with the club.” Liverpool are said to be ready to put €127m on the table for the 21-year-old midfielder.

But the problem: according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Caicedo does not want to move to Liverpool, but to Chelsea. However, the Blues offer far less money per man than Ecuador. Caicedo and Chelsea had already agreed in May – and now the Londoners want to improve their offer.

According to the media, the Ecuadorian international has informed Liverpool that he does not want to move to Anfield. He had already reached an agreement with Chelsea at the end of May and feels bound by it. Even before the offer from Liverpool, the “blues” were considered the most promising candidate for Caicedo’s commitment.

Liverpool have already signed Argentine world champion Alexis McAllister, who played Caicedo in midfield at Brighton & Hove Albion last season. The previous record transfer for the Reds was the signing of Virgil van Dijk, which cost around €85m five years ago. The record for reaching the Premier League is the €121m Chelsea paid a year ago for Enzo Fernandez to Benfica Lisbon.