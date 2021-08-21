UK government letters irritate EU citizens in the UK

London – The UK Home Office has mailed a number of EU citizens legally residing in the UK that their rights in the country may be at risk. in the message Including the 3 Million Organization Quoted on Twitter, it says, “You will no longer be able to work or use public services,” if the persons addressed do not apply for so-called settlement (pre) status.

However, this message has been sent to a number of people who have been enjoying this condition for a long time. The settlement program aims to ensure that EU citizens who lived in the country before Brexit have broadly the same rights as before leaving the EU.

“What is happening to EU citizens in Great Britain does not match the friendly statements of the British government,” said the organization’s founder, Mike Poon of the German news agency. If they did not queue up in long and limited telephone lines, then EU citizens called would feel the “total cruelty of the hostile immigration system”. The Ministry of Interior must be held responsible for the inadequacy of data management and communication.

“I don’t feel safe”

41-year-old European Alice, who does not want to reveal her full name and nationality in public for fear of repercussions, has been living in Great Britain for eleven years. She received one of the letters even though she and her three children have valid residency. When she read the letter, she almost had a panic attack, she told dpa. “It’s really worrying. I don’t feel safe anymore.”

Britain’s Home Office confirmed the letters had been mailed to people “who may still have to come forward”. A spokeswoman said holders of valid residency do not have to apply again. However, you must contact the authorities so that the database can be updated.