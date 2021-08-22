Very weak earthquake of magnitude 2.1

Very weak earthquake, magnitude 2.1, at a depth of 132 km
21. August 13:57 UTC: First message: USGS 3 minutes later.
21. August 13:59: Fate has been recalculated from 1.9 to 2.1.
Date and time: August 21, 2021 13:54:00 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Saturday August 21, 2021 05:54 (GMT -8)
Size: 2.1
Earthquake depth: 132.1 km
The epicenter geogr. wide length: 63.2677°N / 150.6358°W (Alaska, United States)
Seismic opposite pole: 63.268°S / 29.364°E
Nearest volcano: Buzzard Creek (141 km / 88 miles)
Nearby places and cities:
62 km ESE from Denali National Park (pop: 217) -> Near earthquake!
106 km southwest Healy (Pop count: 1020) -> Nearby earthquakes!
184 km northwest of fish hook (pop: 4680) -> earthquake is near!
197 km north big lake (pop: 3350) -> Near earthquake!
197 km northwest of Wasila (pop: 9280) -> earthquakes nearby!
201 km northwest Palmer (pop: 6790) -> earthquake is near!
202 km northwest Articulated – Fairview (pop: 14900) -> earthquake is near!
224 km southwest College (Pop count: 13,000) -> Nearby earthquakes!
225 km southwest Fairbanks (pop: 32300) -> earthquake is near!
228 km southwest badger (pop count: 19500) -> earthquake is near!
thick clouds -2.8°C (27 F), humidity: 90%, wind: 2 m/s (4 knots) from SW
Primary data source: USGS (US Geological Survey)
Rated earthquake energy: 8.9×107 Joules (24.8 kWh) More information
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
User opinions about this earthquake
Earthquakes of this magnitude (2.1) can only be perceived by humans in the rarest cases, but can be easily recorded by modern seismographs.
Previous earthquakes in the same area
Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!